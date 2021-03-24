Encarnacion has continued working out every day in hopes of signing with a MLB team, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Encarnacion batted .157/.250/.377 last season after hitting 30-plus homers in eight straight seasons from 2012-19. At age 38, he hasn't found a team to take a chance that last year was an aberration. He may need to wait until the Triple-A season begins in May before signing with a team to add depth and prove he can still play in the majors.
