Encarnacion is expected to return to the lineup Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion was held out of Wednesday's lineup, the third time in the last four games he's been rested, but manager Rick Renteria said the slugger will be in the lineup Thursday and the days following. "You might see him for the next five, six, seven days," Renteria said. "We're trying to do everything we can to get everybody on track." Encarnacion is an outlier in Chicago's productive lineup, posting a career-low .668 OPS while batting .168.
