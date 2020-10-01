Encarnacion returns to the bench for Game 3 of the Wild Card Round against Oakland on Thursday.
Encarnacion started Game 2 on Wednesday, but that will wind up being his only start of the series. Eloy Jimenez returns from a sprained foot to serve as the designated hitter.
