Stamets started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 in Thursday's season opener against Minnesota.

Stamets wasn't the only Cleveland starter to struggle at the dish, as the team was shut out on Opening Day. With Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle) beginning the season on the 10-day injured list, Stamets is the next man up at shortstop. He'll look for his first hit of 2019 in Friday's matchup with the Twins.

