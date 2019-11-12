Play

Stamets signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Tuesday.

Stamets got his first taste of major-league action in 2019, recording a batting average of .049 with 24 strikeouts over 15 games with Cleveland. The 28-year-old will get a chance to compete in major-league spring training this year, although it's unclear whether he will be able to make an impact given his previous struggles to produce.

