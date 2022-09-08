Stamets re-signed Wednesday with the Blue Jays on a minor-league contract.
Stamets is back in the Toronto organization less than a month after the Blue Jays released him from his minor-league contract. He returned to the lineup for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday and will most likely remain with the affiliate for the rest of the season. The 30-year-old infielder, who last appeared in the majors with Cleveland in 2019, is slashing .181/.290/.301 over 194 plate appearances with Buffalo on the campaign.