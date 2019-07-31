Stamets was designated for assignment by the Indians on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

This move frees up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Danny Salazar (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old Stamets has spent most of the season with Triple-A Columbus, slashing just .232/.313/.378 with six homers and 12 steals in 71 games for the Clippers.