Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in seven Monday
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a career-high seven RBI and three runs in Monday's 9-3 win over the Royals.
Lindor broke the game open with a grand slam in the fourth inning and knocked Royals starter Jakob Junis out of the game with a three-run blast in the sixth inning. It was the shortstop's third consecutive game with a home run, with Lindor tallying six extra-base hits over that span. The power surge has lifted Lindor's OPS to a career-best .954, good for eighth in the majors among qualified hitters.
