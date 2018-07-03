Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in seven Monday

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a career-high seven RBI and three runs in Monday's 9-3 win over the Royals.

Lindor broke the game open with a grand slam in the fourth inning and knocked Royals starter Jakob Junis out of the game with a three-run blast in the sixth inning. It was the shortstop's third consecutive game with a home run, with Lindor tallying six extra-base hits over that span. The power surge has lifted Lindor's OPS to a career-best .954, good for eighth in the majors among qualified hitters.