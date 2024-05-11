Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

The veteran shortstop took Charlie Morton deep in the seventh innings to get the Mets on the board, but they were already facing a 4-0 deficit at that point. Lindor has had a good start to May, batting .276 (8-for-29) through eight games with 10 RBI, but on the season he still carries a disappointing .212/.282/.404 slash line with seven homers, four steals, 21 RBI and 22 runs in 37 contests.