Lindor went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases Wednesday in a loss to Philadelphia.

Lindor failed to record a hit for his third straight game, though he scored New York's first run following a hit-by-pitch in the first inning and swiped a pair of bags after walking in the third. The shortstop stole a career-high 31 bases last year but had been quiet in that category coming into Wednesday with just four thefts through 41 games. That's been part of a slow start overall for Lindor, who is slashing a meager .200/.276/.376 across 185 plate appearances.