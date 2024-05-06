Lindor went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Lindor got the Mets on the board right away, clubbing a two-run shot off Ryan Pepiot as the third batter of the game. The long ball was Lindor's sixth of the season and marked his third time logging multiple RBI in his last four games. During that stretch, the shortstop is 5-for-17 (.294) with eight RBI and four extra-base hits.