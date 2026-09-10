Lindor went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 15-14 win over the Marlins.

Wednesday's series finale was a high-scoring affair, and Lindor capped off the Mets' six-run seventh inning with a three-run long ball off Tyler Zuber. Lindor has gone deep in back-to-back games and will end the three-game series against Miami having gone 4-for-15 with two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored. He has a .747 OPS with three steals, 18 home runs and 42 RBI across 392 plate appearances this season.