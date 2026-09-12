Lindor went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 12-2 win against the Yankees on Saturday.

Lindor set the tone quickly, driving Gerrit Cole's third pitch of the game over the right-field wall for a leadoff homer. The veteran shortstop went deep again in the eighth inning, this time with the bases loaded for a grand slam. Lindor has homered six times through his first 10 games in September, batting .255 with 13 RBI and 10 runs over that stretch. The power surge has pushed him up to 20 home runs overall, marking the ninth straight full season, not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, that he's reached that amount.