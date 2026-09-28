Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Nationals.

Lindor extended the Mets' lead to 4-1 in the second inning with a 409-foot shot off DJ Herz, his 21st homer this season and the 300th of his career. It's a nice way to wrap up what was otherwise a disappointing season for Lindor. He'd gone 14 games without a homer prior to Sunday, going 8-for-55 (.145) in that span. Overall, Lindor will finish an injury-shortened campaign with a .225/.309/.423 slash line, 63 runs scored, 49 RBI and three steals across 469 plate appearances.