Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rays.

The star shortstop carried the Mets' offense on the night, leading off the game with a solo shot against former teammate Freddy Peralta before drawing a bases-loaded walk in the seventh off Tyler Wells. Lindor has gone yard three times in the last eight games, giving him 15 homers on the season, but he's managed just a .175/.254/.368 slash line over his last 15 contests as New York limps to the finish line of a disappointing campaign.