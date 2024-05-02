Lindor (illness) is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Cubs.
Lindor was removed from Wednesday's 1-0 loss due to an illness and will now miss his first start of the season Thursday. He'll hope to be ready for Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay. Joey Wendle will fill in for Lindor at shortstop on Thursday.
