Lindor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two stolen bases during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Lindor notched his fourth homer of the last nine games, tagging Lance Lynn for a solo shot in the sixth frame. The shortstop also notched his 14th multi-steal game of his career, marking his second and third pilfers of the campaign. During his last nine appearances, Lindor is batting .306 with nine RBI and six runs scored.