Lindor went 2-for-3 with a pair of two-run doubles and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Cubs.

Lindor was held out of the lineup Thursday after departing Wednesday's contest with an illness. However, he'd come off the bench as a pinch hitter for Joey Wendle in the sixth inning, pulling a two-run double to cut the Mets' deficit to 5-4. Lindor would then deliver his biggest hit so far this season in the 11th, doubling down the left-field line to drive in two more and give New York a 7-6 walk-off victory. Lindor's struggles early this year have been well documented, though he's starting to show signs of turning things around at the plate -- the 30-year-old shortstop's gone 9-for-29 with three doubles and three home runs in his last eight contests. Lindor's now slashing .207/.287/.380 through 136 plate appearances with five home runs, 17 runs scored, 15 RBI and four stolen bases.