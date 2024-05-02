Lindor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Lindor was feeling sick ahead of the third inning and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle, who could be in line to start Thursday's series finale if Lindor isn't feeling better by then. The 30-year-old All-Star went 0-for-1 before leaving Wednesday's game and now carries a .195 average on the year.