Lindor went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Lindor provided most of the offense for the Mets on Wednesday, launching a two-run homer in the top of the third to put New York on the board before then adding a second two-run shot in the ninth. The shortstop finished with season highs in hits (four) and RBI (four), raising his average to .206 in the process. Lindor has gotten off to a slow start to begin the campaign but now registered multiple hits in five of his last 10 games.