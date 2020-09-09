Lindor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's loss to the Royals.

The 26-year-old's two-run shot during the third inning gave Cleveland a 5-3 lead, though the bullpen was ultimately unable to hold off Kansas City. Lindor has a .287/.353/.473 slash line with seven homers, 10 doubles, 19 RBI and three stolen bases in 42 games.