Indians' Francisco Lindor: Slugs first homer of 2019

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Braves.

Lindor returned from the 10-day injured list to start at shortstop in the second half of a doubleheader Saturday and apparently experienced no setbacks with his left ankle or right calf in that contest. As a result, manager Terry Francona cleared Lindor to play for the second day in a row, and the 25-year-old provided one of the few Indians highlights in the series finale. Lindor may receive an occasional day off in his first few weeks back from the injury, but that shouldn't affect his status as a must-start player in all fantasy formats now that he's finally healthy again.

More News
Our Latest Stories