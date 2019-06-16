Indians' Jason Kipnis: Cracks third homer

Kipnis went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.

Kipnis delivered an RBI double in the first inning to give his team the early lead, and he would strike again in the third, launching a two-run blast over the fence in right field. The 32-year-old had been hitless over his last three contests, but he ended the series on a high note with a multi-hit day. He's slashing a disappointing .218/.271/.321 over 50 games this year.