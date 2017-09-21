Indians' Jason Kipnis: Picks up first hits since return from DL
Kipnis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Angels.
Kipnis picked up his first hits since returning from a hamstring injury Sept. 17. In his first two games back, the veteran had gone 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, so Wednesday's effort was an encouraging sign for owners. Manager Terry Francona plans to deploy Kipnis judiciously for now, so using the 30-year-old in weekly leagues carries some risk.
