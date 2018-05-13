Indians' Jose Ramirez: Fills box score Sunday
Ramirez went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, a stolen base, three RBI, and two runs scored Sunday against the Royals.
Ramirez produced in just about every way possible on Sunday, a line that was highlighted by his fifth home run in his past 10 games. He has also recorded 11 RBI, 12 runs scored and four stolen bases in that span. Through 150 at-bats this season he is batting an excellent .287/.378/.600 to go along with excellent counting stats, making his early season struggles a distant memory.
