Ramirez was removed from Tuesday's loss to the White Sox as a precaution due to dehydration, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored before being pulled in the top of the eighth inning. Ramirez should be available for Wednesday's series finale, though he could receive the day off ahead of Thursday's scheduled off day if Cleveland is feeling extra cautious.