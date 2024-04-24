Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Ramirez's bat is coming around -- he's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 8-for-32 (.250) with two homers and nine RBI in that span. For the season, he's slashing .240/.253/.427 with four homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored, a stolen base, four doubles and a triple through 22 games. Ramirez remains firmly in the heart of the order and continues to be regularly involved in run production even with his lackluster on-base numbers so far.