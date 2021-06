Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Ramirez took Jimmy Lambert deep to right in the third inning to give Cleveland a 3-1 lead over the White Sox. It was his 13th long ball of the season as he's slashing .253/.343/.527 with 30 RBI, 36 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 24:28 BB:K through 53 games.