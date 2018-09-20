Indians' Josh Donaldson: Takes seat Thursday
Donaldson is not in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Donaldson will take a seat for Thursday's series finale after starting the last three games, going 1-for-9 with three walks and a run scored over that stretch. Yandy Diaz will cover third base and hit sixth in his place.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: On bench Saturday•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Launches first homer with new club•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Officially activated for Cleveland debut•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Hits grand slam in rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....