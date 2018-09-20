Indians' Josh Donaldson: Takes seat Thursday

Donaldson is not in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson will take a seat for Thursday's series finale after starting the last three games, going 1-for-9 with three walks and a run scored over that stretch. Yandy Diaz will cover third base and hit sixth in his place.

