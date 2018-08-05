Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Davis started three straight games in center field last weekend after Tyler Naquin (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, but the 37-year-old's time as a lineup regular proved to be short lived. With the Indians acquiring Leonys Martin from the Tigers prior to the non-waiver trade deadline Tuesday, Davis has since faded back to a reserve role. He'll be on the bench Sunday for the fifth time in the Indians' last six games.