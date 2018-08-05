Indians' Rajai Davis: Stuck in bench role
Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
Davis started three straight games in center field last weekend after Tyler Naquin (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, but the 37-year-old's time as a lineup regular proved to be short lived. With the Indians acquiring Leonys Martin from the Tigers prior to the non-waiver trade deadline Tuesday, Davis has since faded back to a reserve role. He'll be on the bench Sunday for the fifth time in the Indians' last six games.
More News
-
Indians' Rajai Davis: Gets third straight start•
-
Indians' Rajai Davis: Not starting Monday•
-
Indians' Rajai Davis: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Indians' Rajai Davis: Feeling good after minor eye injury•
-
Indians' Rajai Davis: Will break camp with Indians•
-
Indians' Rajai Davis: Signs minor-league deal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...