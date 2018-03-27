Refsnyder will not make Cleveland's Opening Day roster, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Refsnyder will be designated for assignment and Cleveland will hope they can keep him through waivers. If another squad claims him, it will be his fourth organization since 2017. Refsnyder has yet to show the necessary power to stick in the show, and at 27 years old in 2018, it may be too late to expect it to ever show up.