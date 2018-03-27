Indians' Rob Refsnyder: Fails to make Opening Day roster
Refsnyder will not make Cleveland's Opening Day roster, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Refsnyder will be designated for assignment and Cleveland will hope they can keep him through waivers. If another squad claims him, it will be his fourth organization since 2017. Refsnyder has yet to show the necessary power to stick in the show, and at 27 years old in 2018, it may be too late to expect it to ever show up.
More News
-
Indians' Rob Refsnyder: Claimed by Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Rob Refsnyder: Starting Tuesday against Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Rob Refsnyder: Receives first start with new team•
-
Blue Jays' Rob Refsnyder: Called up to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Rob Refsnyder: Acquired by Toronto•
-
Yankees' Rob Refsnyder: DFA'd by Yankees•
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...