Perez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Sunday against Oakland.

Perez belted a clutch three-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Indians the lead, and they wouldn't look back. The 30-year-old backstop has struggled to a .220 average through 28 games in 2019, so a big hit Sunday is just what he needed to gain some confidence back at the dish.

