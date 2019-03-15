The Nationals announced Friday that Clippard (pectoral) will be shut down from throwing for 10-to-14 days, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Clippard exited last Saturday's game with right pectoral tightness and resumed throwing Wednesday, but apparently aggravated the issue. The 34-year-old joined the Indians on a minor-league deal that has an opt-out on March 20 should he not be on the major-league roster, so the team will look to reach an altered agreement to help keep him in the organization. Clippard is likely looking at a return in mid-April.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • usatsi-10380282-chris-taylor-dodgers-2017ws.jpg

    2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...