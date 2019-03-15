Indians' Tyler Clippard: Shut down from throwing
The Nationals announced Friday that Clippard (pectoral) will be shut down from throwing for 10-to-14 days, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Clippard exited last Saturday's game with right pectoral tightness and resumed throwing Wednesday, but apparently aggravated the issue. The 34-year-old joined the Indians on a minor-league deal that has an opt-out on March 20 should he not be on the major-league roster, so the team will look to reach an altered agreement to help keep him in the organization. Clippard is likely looking at a return in mid-April.
