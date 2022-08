Clippard cleared waivers and was released by the Nationals on Thursday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Clippard was designated for assignment by the Nationals earlier this week and will now hit free agency after passing through waivers unclaimed. He's appeared in only four big-league games this year, though he has a 2.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB over 40.1 innings at Triple-A.