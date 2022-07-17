Clippard experienced cramping in his left calf while warming up during Saturday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta, but he'll be available for Sunday's series finale, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals could have placed Clippard on the injured list if there was truly any concern about his calf, but the team's decision to option Hunter Harvey to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday to clear a spot on the roster for fellow reliever Cory Abbott implies the team is confident in Clippard's health. The 37-year-old turned in two scoreless frames in his initial appearance for Washington following his call-up from Triple-A on Wednesday and could be needed to cover multiple innings again Sunday with the Nationals treating the series finale with Atlanta as a bullpen day.