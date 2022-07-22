Clippard was placed on the 15-day injured list with a groin strain, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Clippard picked up the injury while warming up last Saturday, and he will be unavailable for the start of the second half. Given that Clippard has not appeared in a game since July 14, he will be eligible to be activated before the month comes to a close. However, it remains to be seen when he will be ready to return.