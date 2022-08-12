Clippard (groin) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Clippard was sidelined for nearly a month due to his groin injury, but he spent the last week at Triple-A Rochester on a rehab assignment. Over three appearances with the minor-league club, he struck out four in four scoreless innings. Mason Thompson and Andres Machado were sent down to help make room for Clippard on the active roster.
