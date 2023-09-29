Clippard announced his retirement from baseball Thursday.

Clippard, 38, didn't pitch anywhere in 2023, last appearing in the majors for four games with the Nationals in 2022. He finishes a 16-year-old big-league career with a 3.16 ERA, having pitched for 10 different teams. Clippard made the All-Star team in 2011 and 2014 during his first stint with the Nats.