Clippard (groin) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Clippard was called up for the first time this season on July 13 and hit the injured list the next day after making just one appearance. He may not need a particularly long rehab assignment, but there's no guarantee he fills a significant role in the big-league bullpen once healthy.
