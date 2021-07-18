Double-A Akron reinstated Freeman (shoulder) from the 7-day injured list Sunday.
Freeman had been inactive since June 23 due to a strained left shoulder. One of the top position prospects in the Cleveland farm system, Freeman was slashing .327/.377/.469 across 162 plate appearances prior to landing on the IL.
More News
-
Indians' Tyler Freeman: Placed on injured list•
-
Indians' Tyler Freeman: Battling shoulder inflammation•
-
Indians' Tyler Freeman: Receives invite to big-league camp•
-
Indians' Tyler Freeman: Tapping into power•
-
Indians' Tyler Freeman: In 60-man player pool•
-
Indians' Tyler Freeman: Promoted to High-A•