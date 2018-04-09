Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in lineup Monday

Alonso is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alonso will take a seat on the bench for the first time all season after starting each of the team's first nine games. He's just 6-for-33 (.182) so far this season, though two of his hits have been homers. Edwin Encarnacion will shift to first base with Alonso on the bench, opening up a spot in the lineup for Erik Gonzalez to pick up a start.