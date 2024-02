Martinez was being pursued by the Giants before the club signed Jorge Soler in mid-February, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants' offered a one-year, $14 million contract, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, but Martinez is apparently looking for closer to $20 million. The 36-year-old slugger's 33 homers with the Dodgers last season was the first time he topped 30 since 2019, but his .271/.321/.572 slash line was also accompanied by a career-worst 31.2 percent strikeout rate.