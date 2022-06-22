The Mariners released Gerber (forearm) on Wednesday.
After being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma coming of spring training, Gerber opened the minor-league season on the affiliate's 7-day injured list with a forearm strain. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 11, but the Mariners designated him for assignment just one week later. Once he's fully healthy, Gerber will presumably look to catch on with another organization on a minor-league deal.
