Yankees' Joey Gerber: Inks MiLB deal with Yankees
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gerber signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday.
Gerber spent the first part of the 2022 campaign with the Mariners but failed to see any action prior to his release due to a forearm strain. He figures to serve as bullpen depth with his new club.
