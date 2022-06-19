Gerber (forearm) was designated for assignment Saturday.
He gave up two hits with zero strikeouts in a rehab appearance in the complex league about a week ago, and it's unclear just how healthy he is, as that was his first work of the season. Gerber will likely pass through waivers and continue with his rehab.
