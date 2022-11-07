Lindblom elected free agency Sunday.

Following a strong run overseas in Korea, Lindblom signed a three-year, $9.1 million deal with the Brewers in December 2019 with the expectation that he would be a serviceable back-end starter for the club, but he was outrighted off the 40-man roster less than a season and a half into his tenure with Milwaukee. He hasn't resurfaced in the big leagues since being designated for assignment in May 2021, as he spent the entire 2022 campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he submitted a 4.05 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 133.1 innings. With his contract expiring, Lindblom had the option of sticking around in the Brewers organization as a depth arm at Nashville, but he'll instead explore his options in free agency as he heads into his age-36 campaign. If Lindblom doesn't retire or isn't willing to accept a minor-league deal, he could look to return overseas, where he would likely be in store for a more lucrative payday in light of his past success in Asia.