Lindblom announced via his person Twitter account Thursday he is retiring from professional baseball.
Lindblom elected free agency in November after spending the past three seasons with the Brewers, and he won't continue his MLB career in 2023. The 35-year-old had a 4.78 ERA across 209 innings during his seven years in the big leagues.
