Lindblom (knee) rejoined the big-league club Tuesday and will be activated later in the week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Right knee effusion landed Lindblom on the injured list April 24. The journeyman righty was already off to a rough start in 2021 before an eight-run nightmare raised his ERA to 10.97. He will likely work as a low-leverage long reliever upon his activation.