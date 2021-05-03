Lindblom (knee) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Lindblom will be one of three rehabbing Brewers heading to Nashville for its season opener, with position players Jace Peterson (thumb) and Derek Fisher (hamstring) also on track to make appearances in the game. Since the Brewers are viewing Lindblom as a long reliever, he may need to build up his pitch count over at least two rehab outings before he's activated from the 10-day injured list.