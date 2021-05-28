Lindblom cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
The 33-year-old was designated for assignment Wednesday by the Brewers and will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Lindblom had a 9.72 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB over 16.2 innings, and he'll likely need to show a significant turnaround at Triple-A to receive another big-league chance this season.
